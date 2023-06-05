Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The adoption of innovation in international development organisations

Lessons for development co-operation
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/21f63c69-en
Authors
Benjamin Kumpf, Parnika Jhunjhunwala
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kumpf, B. and P. Jhunjhunwala (2023), “The adoption of innovation in international development organisations: Lessons for development co-operation”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 112, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/21f63c69-en.
Go to top