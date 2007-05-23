Skip to main content
Integrating Science & Technology into Development Policies

An International Perspective
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264032101-en
Authors
OECD, Department of Science and Technology
Cite this content as:

OECD/Department of Science and Technology (2007), Integrating Science & Technology into Development Policies: An International Perspective, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264032101-en.
