USAID: Collaborating, learning and adapting

Development organisations often assume linear progress from agendas towards pre-defined goals. Within the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), a systematic disconnect had been noted. Good practices in strategic collaboration, continuous learning and adaptive management existed across the organisation and its programmes, but were not standardised or codified in policy. The systematic application of Collaborating, Learning and Adapting (CLA) approaches enables USAID and its partners to be an effective learning organisation and thereby a more effective development organisation. USAID faced the challenge of integrating CLA both externally, with partners in projects; and internally within the organisation, to enable everyone to leverage existing guidance on CLA.