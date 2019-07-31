Skip to main content
Connecting official development assistance and science technology and innovation for inclusive development

Measurement challenges from a development assistance Committee perspective
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/3726edff-en
Fredrik Ericsson, Sam Mealy
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Ericsson, F. and S. Mealy (2019), “Connecting official development assistance and science technology and innovation for inclusive development: Measurement challenges from a development assistance Committee perspective”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 58, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3726edff-en.
