Connecting official development assistance and science technology and innovation for inclusive development

Advancements in science and technology are important drivers of economic growth and well-being and have the potential to help countries leapfrog stages of development. Greater investments are needed to strengthen developing countries' research capacity and exploit the benefits of modern technologies. Financing Science, Technology and innovation (STI) in a developing country context is difficult, however. This paper tests a novel methodology to assess STI-related development finance starting from development finance data reported to the OECD through the Creditor Reporting System (CRS) database. Using this experimental methodology, total development finance to STI over the past years is estimated. Some suggestions to improve the measurement of STI in a development context are provided.