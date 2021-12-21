Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Development Co-operation Report 2021

Shaping a Just Digital Transformation
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ce08832f-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Development Co-operation Report
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Development Co-operation Report 2021: Shaping a Just Digital Transformation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ce08832f-en.
Go to top