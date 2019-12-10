Development Co-operation Report 2019

This 57th edition of the Development Co-operation Report is intended to align development co-operation with today's most urgent global priorities, from the rising threat of climate change to the flagging response to the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda. The report provides OECD members and other development actors with evidence, analysis and examples that will help them to reinvigorate public and political debates at home and build momentum for the global solutions that today's challenges demand. It concludes with a Call to Action for a change in course for development co-operation in the 21st century. The report also includes annual “development co-operation at a glance” data for over 80 providers of development co-operation including members of the OECD, the Development Assistance Committee, other countries and philanthropic foundations. These profiles complement Development Co-operation Profiles 2019 web books.