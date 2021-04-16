This paper explores how innovation in low and middle-income countries is enhancing their local and national responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. The paper also analyses how innovation could further address locally relevant development challenges by mobilising resources, improving processes and catalysing collaboration. Lastly it examines how international development organisations can improve their support for local and national innovation efforts.
COVID-19 innovation in low and middle-income countries
Lessons for development co-operation
Policy paper
OECD Development Policy Papers
Abstract
