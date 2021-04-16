Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

COVID-19 innovation in low and middle-income countries

Lessons for development co-operation
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/19e81026-en
Authors
Ben Ramalingam, Benjamin Kumpf
Tags
OECD Development Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ramalingam, B. and B. Kumpf (2021), “COVID-19 innovation in low and middle-income countries: Lessons for development co-operation”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 39, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/19e81026-en.
Go to top