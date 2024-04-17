Skip to main content
Financing sustainable development in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

A transition finance diagnostic
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/62a4deae-en
Authors
Cécilia Piemonté, Jieun Kim, Olivier Cattaneo
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Piemonté, C., J. Kim and O. Cattaneo (2024), “Financing sustainable development in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States: A transition finance diagnostic”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 115, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/62a4deae-en.
