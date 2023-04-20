Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

More resilient public administrations after COVID-19

Lessons from using the Common Assessment Framework (CAF) 2020
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8d10bb06-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “More resilient public administrations after COVID-19: Lessons from using the Common Assessment Framework (CAF) 2020”, OECD Public Governance Policy Papers, No. 29, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8d10bb06-en.
Go to top