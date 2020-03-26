This report presents a study of the Irish Government Economic and Evaluation Service (IGEES). The IGEES seeks to improve policy formulation and implementation by providing and building economic and analytical expertise across the Irish civil service. Based on international best practices, the study analyses the extent to which IGEES has contributed to a greater use of evidence-informed policy making in Ireland. It provides an overview of the service’s achievements and remaining challenges and makes recommendations for the future.
The Irish Government Economic and Evaluation Service
Using Evidence-Informed Policy Making to Improve Performance
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
