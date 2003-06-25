Skip to main content
Biotechnology Indicators and Public Policy

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/262776281580
Anthony Arundel
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

English
français

Cite this content as:

Arundel, A. (2003), “Biotechnology Indicators and Public Policy”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2003/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/262776281580.
