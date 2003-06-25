This working paper provides input and a framework for a broader discussion of the identification of user needs that should inform the development of biotechnology statistics and indicators. This document identifies and evaluates the main types of indicators that may be required to inform policy actions. Given the embryonic state of biotechnology, the main focus for policy is on S&T policies where four main types of S&T policies – supporting biotechnology research, diffusing biotechnology knowledge and expertise, commercialising biotechnology research and encouraging the adoption (application and use) of biotechnology – are used as a framework for developing relevant statistics. In addition to more generic S&T polices, the paper explores the development of indicators by major application area – agriculture, health, industrial processing and environmental applications. The paper includes both an evaluation of how existing indicators can be used, and the types of new indicators that ...
Biotechnology Indicators and Public Policy
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Abstract
