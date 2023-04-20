This document presents the principles of good practice for public communication responses to mis- and disinformation. The Principles aim to help governments counter mis- and disinformation via the public communication function and other policy responses through strengthening domestic and international media and information ecosystems and reinforcing democracy. This document identifies nine common principles underpinning good practices for how governments can engage with partners across citizens, civil society and the private sector, based on evidence and interventions observed around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
Good practice principles for public communication responses to mis- and disinformation
Policy paper
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper19 June 2024
-
Policy paper12 June 2024
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
Policy paper19 February 2024
-
19 February 2024
-
Policy paper30 January 2024
-
22 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
4 March 2024
-
16 December 2023
-
30 October 2023
-
10 March 2023
-
10 March 2023
-
Case study20 February 2023
-
Case study20 February 2023