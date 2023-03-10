Voluntary Code of Practice on Misinformation and Disinformation

Based on the government’s 2019 request and the European Union’s Code of Practice on Disinformation, the Digital Industry Group Inc (DIGI), a non-profit industry association, published the Australian Code of Practice on Disinformation and Misinformation in 2021. The aim of the code is to help clarify what platforms are doing to tackle disinformation and support Australians’ abilities to identify quality news and information.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) oversees the code of practice. ACMA reports on digital platforms’ disinformation and news quality measures; engages with DIGI, signatories and other parties on the operation of, and potential improvements to, the code, and encourages more platforms to join. The voluntary code currently has eight signatories: Adobe, Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Redbubble, TikTok and Twitter. In addition to submitting annual progress reports to the ACMA, signatories commit to:

enacting safeguards against harm arising from the spread of mis- and disinformation on their platforms

disrupting advertising and monetisation incentives for the spread of mis- and disinformation

working to ensure the security and integrity of the platform’s services and products

empowering users to make better-informed choices of digital content and helping them identify false and misleading content

increasing transparency around political advertising

supporting research that improves public understanding of mis- and disinformation

publicising the measures platforms are taking to combat mis- and disinformation.

In October 2021, DIGI strengthened the code by enabling he public to report breaches by signatories of their commitments. In December 2022, DIGI submitted a further updated version in response to stakeholder feedback. Updates focused on making it easier for smaller companies to adopt the code and clarifying the specific products and services covered.