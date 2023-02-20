Counter disinformation toolkit: Strategic communications to reduce the impact of mis- and disinformation

The aim of the toolkit is to reduce the impact of false, misleading, and manipulated information, in line with democratic values. The first toolkit was published in 2019 and was used to train over 500 civil servants and communications professionals, both in the United Kingdom and internationally.

In response to the rapid development of techniques for spreading disinformation, the United Kingdom Government developed an updated version of the toolkit in 2021. The RESIST 2 Counter Disinformation Toolkit reflects new challenges to communication and information integrity and addresses how to combat the spread of false and misleading information, with expanded information on tactics that civil servants can use to recognise mis- and disinformation. For example, as the number of stakeholders working to combat mis- and disinformation increases, including independent media organisations, civil society and academic institutions, the RESIST 2 toolkit includes strategies that help build inter-institutional partnerships to maintain a healthy information environment.

The toolkit clarifies definitions related to the information threats communicators face. It also provides a six-part framework for communicators to use in addressing the relevant threats. The framework focuses on helping officials: 1) better recognise false and misleading information; 2) check for early warning signals for threats to the information environment; 3) address threats to information integrity; 4) analyse the threat of false information; 5) develop communication strategies that address mis- and disinformation; and 6) measure the effectiveness of these strategies.