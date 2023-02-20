Media literacy education system

The first media education curriculum was introduced in Finnish schools in 2004 through an action plan addressing violence in the media and media education, though media education initiatives have been present in Finnish schools since the 1950s.

Finland’s approach to media literacy is outlined in the National media education policy, published by the Ministry of Education and Culture in 2019, in collaboration with the National Audiovisual Institute. The promotion of media literacy is a cross-cutting activity for the Ministry of Education and Culture and has expanded to cover other areas of society and administration.

The concepts of misinformation and disinformation are part of student coursework, including the study of famous propaganda campaigns, advertising, and tactics for using misleading statistics. As part of the curriculum, students create their own messages and multi-media products on different topics to share with their peers for comment and analysis.

Finnish media education involves a range of actors: non-government partners, such as civic organizations, schools, libraries, NGOs and universities, are involved in developing media education plans. Finland also promotes media literacy in accordance with European Union guidance, such as the Audiovisual Media Services Directive (EU 2018/1808) and the Communication from the Commission on Tackling Online Disinformation. The National Audiovisual Institute, in co-operation with the Ministry of Education and Culture, is responsible for evaluating the implementation of the action plan.