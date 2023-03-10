Surgeon General’s support to address health misinformation

In 2021, in response to the increasing spread of online health mis- and disinformation, the US Surgeon General released two publications calling attention to misinformation as a public health issue and providing recommendations for how to address the challenge.

First, the Confronting Health Misinformation: The U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory on Building a Healthy Information Environment provides background information on the spread of mis- and disinformation on health, and outlines how community leaders can address the spread of false and misleading information. It outlines action that individuals, educators, health professionals, journalists, technology platforms, researchers, foundations and governments can take to help combat the spread of health misinformation. The advisory emphasises that a whole-of-society effort is needed to maintain a healthy information environment.

For example, it promotes the provision of skills to the public to identify misinformation, the expansion of research to understand the threat, and investment in long-term efforts to build resilience against health misinformation. Advisories are typically reserved for significant public health challenges that require immediate awareness, highlighting the importance and urgency of this issue.

The Surgeon General’s office also published the Community Toolkit for Addressing Health Misinformation in 2021. This toolkit focuses on helping healthcare professionals, educators, faith leaders, and civil society actors engage and better communicate with the public around health misinformation. The toolkit explains what is meant by health misinformation and provides concrete examples, activities and strategies to help individuals understand, identify and stop its spread.