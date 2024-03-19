Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Strengthening Health Systems

A Practical Handbook for Resilience Testing
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3a39921e-en
Authors
OECD, European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies (2024), Strengthening Health Systems: A Practical Handbook for Resilience Testing, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3a39921e-en.
Go to top