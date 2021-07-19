Skip to main content
Empowering the health workforce to make the most of the digital revolution

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/37ff0eaa-en
Authors
Karolina Socha-Dietrich
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Socha-Dietrich, K. (2021), “Empowering the health workforce to make the most of the digital revolution”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 129, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/37ff0eaa-en.
