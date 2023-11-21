Skip to main content
Examining recent mortality trends

The impact of demographic change
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/78f69783-en
David Morgan, Paul Lukong, Philip Haywood, Gabriel Di Paolantonio
OECD Health Working Papers
Morgan, D. et al. (2023), “Examining recent mortality trends: The impact of demographic change”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 163, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/78f69783-en.
