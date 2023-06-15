Health System Performance Assessment Framework for Estonia

The Health System Performance Assessment (HSPA) framework for Estonia acts as a tool for stakeholders and policy makers to guide health reforms in an evidence-based and targeted manner. This report outlines the Estonian HSPA framework and documents its development through a highly inclusive and consultative process. It also reports on indicators that were selected to populate the first Estonian HSPA report, their selection criteria and core methodologies, and describes the HSPA governance structure, implementation plan, and HSPA capacity building. The report provides a guideline to embed the HSPA in Estonian governance processes in a sustainable manner. Implementing the HSPA will improve systematised public reporting on the health system performance in Estonia, thus increasing transparency and accountability of stakeholders and public awareness and involvement in the health system policy making.