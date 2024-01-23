Skip to main content
Rethinking Health System Performance Assessment

A Renewed Framework
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/107182c8-en
OECD
OECD Health Policy Studies
OECD (2024), Rethinking Health System Performance Assessment: A Renewed Framework, OECD Health Policy Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/107182c8-en.
