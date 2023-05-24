Health System Performance Assessment Framework for the Czech Republic

The health system performance assessment (HSPA) framework for the Czech Republic is an initiative designed to help the Czech health system improve policy planning, monitoring, and decision taking. This report describes the HSPA framework for the Czech Republic, its development process, governance structure and implementation roadmap. It also details the Czech HSPA framework domains, populated by indicators selected through a comprehensive review process. As such, the framework enables the assessment of strengths and weaknesses of the Czech health system. Its implementation will increase the accountability of national authorities and principal healthcare stakeholders, improve public involvement, smooth flow of information across the health sector, and allow reform planning and monitoring.