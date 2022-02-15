Skip to main content
Establishing standards for assessing patient-reported outcomes and experiences of mental health care in OECD countries

Technical report of the PaRIS mental health working group pilot data collection
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/e45438b5-en
Authors
Katherine de Bienassis, Emily Hewlett , Candan Kendir, Solvejg Kristensen, Jan Mainz, Niek Klazinga
OECD Health Working Papers
de Bienassis, K. et al. (2022), “Establishing standards for assessing patient-reported outcomes and experiences of mental health care in OECD countries: Technical report of the PaRIS mental health working group pilot data collection”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 135, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e45438b5-en.
