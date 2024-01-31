Cancer was the second leading cause of death in OECD countries (after circulatory diseases which include heart failures and strokes), accounting for 21% of all deaths in 2021. In 2022, there were an estimated 2.78 million new cancer cases in the 27 European Union Member States (EU27) and incidence rates are rising. Men or people from lower income or education backgrounds have higher prevalence of cancer risk factors (such as smoking, poor diet etc), and higher cancer mortality rates.

The EU Country Cancer Profiles identify strengths, challenges and specific areas of action for each of the 27 EU Member States, Iceland and Norway, to guide investment and interventions at the EU, national and regional levels under the Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan.