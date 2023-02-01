This profile identifies strengths, challenges and specific areas of action on cancer prevention and care in Italy as part of the European Cancer Inequalities Registry, a flagship initiative of Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan. It provides a short synthesis of: the national cancer burden; risk factors for cancer (focusing on behavioural and environmental risk factors); early detection programmes; and cancer care performance (focusing on accessibility, care quality, costs and the impact of COVID-19 on cancer care).
EU Country Cancer Profile: Italy 2023
Report
EU Country Cancer Profiles
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 February 2023
-
1 February 2023
-
1 February 2023
-
1 February 2023
-
1 February 2023
-
1 February 2023
-
1 February 2023
-
1 February 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Working paper27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024