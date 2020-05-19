Cardiovascular diseases (CVD)

The chances of survival 30 days after experiencing cardiovascular disease don't entirely reflect how well hospitals care for patients. This is because they're influenced by how quickly patients receive preventive and emergency care. When different levels of care work together effectively, it means fewer unnecessary hospital readmissions and lower mortality rates after patients leave hospital.

High rates of adverse outcomes within one year of being discharged from stroke and heart failure highlights the need for better integration of different levels of care. In 2021, for example, 25% of patients died and 32% were readmitted after suffering heart failure. And in some OECD countries only 33% of stroke patients received treatment for high blood pressure and blood clots following international guidelines on stroke management.