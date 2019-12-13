Skip to main content
Methodological development of international measurement of acute myocardial infarction 30-day mortality rates at the hospital level

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/181be293-en
Authors
Michael Padget, Nelly Biondi, Ian Brownwood
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Padget, M., N. Biondi and I. Brownwood (2019), “Methodological development of international measurement of acute myocardial infarction 30-day mortality rates at the hospital level”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 114, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/181be293-en.
