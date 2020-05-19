Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Is Cardiovascular Disease Slowing Improvements in Life Expectancy?

OECD and The King's Fund Workshop Proceedings
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/47a04a11-en
Authors
OECD, The King's Fund
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/The King's Fund (2020), Is Cardiovascular Disease Slowing Improvements in Life Expectancy?: OECD and The King's Fund Workshop Proceedings, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/47a04a11-en.
Go to top