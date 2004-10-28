Selecting Indicators for the Quality of Cardiac Care at the Health Systems Level in OECD Countries

- This report presents the consensus recommendations of an international expert panel on indicators for cardiac care. Using a structured review process, the panel set out to select indicators to cover five key areas: primary prevention, secondary prevention of heart disease, acute coronary syndromes, cardiac interventions and congestive heart failure. In the event, no suitable indicators for primary prevention were retained, and this report proposes 17 indicators as follows:
- The report describes the review process and provides a detailed discussion of the scientific soundness and policy importance of the 17 indicators ...