Facilitating Cross National Comparisons of Indicators for Patient Safety at the Health System Level in the OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/242227845345
Authors
Saskia Drösler
Tags
OECD Health Technical Papers
Drösler, S. (2008), “Facilitating Cross National Comparisons of Indicators for Patient Safety at the Health System Level in the OECD Countries”, OECD Health Technical Papers, No. 19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/242227845345.
