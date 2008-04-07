This publication was prepared to support the overall work of the OECD Health Care Quality Indicators Project in developing a set of indicators that can be used to raise questions for investigation concerning the quality of care across countries. It provides a manual to facilitate cross national comparisons of indicators for patient safety through the provision of detailed practical advice on calculating each indicator in a selected set of Patient Safety Indicators (PSI) utilising national hospital administrative databases...
Facilitating Cross National Comparisons of Indicators for Patient Safety at the Health System Level in the OECD Countries
Working paper
OECD Health Technical Papers
Abstract
