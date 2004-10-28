- This report presents the consensus recommendations of an international expert panel on indicators for mental health care. Using a structured review process, the panel selected a set of 12 indicators to cover the four key areas treatment, continuity of care, coordination of care, and patient outcomes. The report describes the review process and provides a detailed discussion of the scientific soundness and policy importance of the 12 indicators as follows ...
Selecting Indicators for the Quality of Mental Health Care at the Health Systems Level in OECD Countries
Working paper
OECD Health Technical Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper2 September 2008
-
-
28 October 2004
-
Working paper28 October 2004
-
Working paper28 October 2004
-
-
24 September 2004
-
22 September 2004
Related publications
-
13 July 2022
-
Working paper15 February 2022
-
Report4 November 2021
-
8 June 2021
-
13 December 2018
-
Working paper10 October 2017
-
21 December 2016
-
7 December 2015