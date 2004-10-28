This report presents the consensus recommendations of an international expert panel on indicators for patient safety. Using a structured review process, the panel set out to select indicators to cover the five key areas: areas hospital-acquired infections, sentinel events, operative and postoperative complications, obstetrics, and other care related adverse events...
Selecting Indicators for Patient Safety at the Health Systems Level in OECD Countries
Working paper
OECD Health Technical Papers
Abstract
