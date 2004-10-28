Skip to main content
  English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Selecting Indicators for Patient Safety at the Health Systems Level in OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/800266264370
Authors
Jonathan Millar, Soeren Mattke
Tags
OECD Health Technical Papers

Cite this content as:

Millar, J. and S. Mattke (2004), “Selecting Indicators for Patient Safety at the Health Systems Level in OECD Countries”, OECD Health Technical Papers, No. 18, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/800266264370.
