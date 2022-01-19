Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Developing international benchmarks of patient safety culture in hospital care

Findings of the OECD patient safety culture pilot data collection and considerations for future work
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/95ae65a3-en
Authors
Katherine de Bienassis, Nicolaas S. Klazinga
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

de Bienassis, K. and N. Klazinga (2022), “Developing international benchmarks of patient safety culture in hospital care: Findings of the OECD patient safety culture pilot data collection and considerations for future work”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 134, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/95ae65a3-en.
Go to top