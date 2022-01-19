Improving patient safety culture (PSC) is a significant priority for OECD countries as they work to improve healthcare quality and safety—a goal that has increased in importance as countries have faced new safety concerns connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Findings from benchmarking work in PSC show that there is significant room for improvement. Across included survey findings from OECD countries, less than half (46% ) of surveyed health workers believe that important patient care information is transferred across hospital units and during shift changes. Just two-in-five surveyed health workers in OECD countries believe the staffing levels at their workplace are appropriate for ensuring patient safety (40%) or that mistakes and event reports would not held against them (41%). International benchmarking is a feasible and useful addition to exiting measurement initiatives on safety culture and may help accelerate necessary improvements in patient safety outcomes.
Developing international benchmarks of patient safety culture in hospital care
Findings of the OECD patient safety culture pilot data collection and considerations for future work
Working paper
OECD Health Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
15 April 2024
-
Working paper24 November 2023
-
Working paper21 November 2023
-
Working paper31 October 2023
-
21 September 2023
-
21 September 2023
Related publications
-
3 February 2023
-
Working paper14 September 2022
-
Working paper12 August 2022
-
10 September 2021
-
Working paper17 September 2020
-
Working paper17 September 2020
-
Working paper2 June 2020
-
29 November 2018