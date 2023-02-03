Skip to main content
Advancing patient safety governance in the COVID-19 response

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9b4a9484-en
Authors
Katherine de Bienassis, Zuzanna Mieloch, Luke Slawomirski, Niek Klazinga
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

de Bienassis, K. et al. (2023), “Advancing patient safety governance in the COVID-19 response”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 150, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9b4a9484-en.
