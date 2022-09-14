Skip to main content
The economics of medication safety

Improving medication safety through collective, real-time learning
https://doi.org/10.1787/9a933261-en
Katherine de Bienassis, Laura Esmail, Ruth Lopert, Niek Klazinga
OECD Health Working Papers
de Bienassis, K. et al. (2022), “The economics of medication safety: Improving medication safety through collective, real-time learning”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 147, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9a933261-en.
