Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Information Availability for Measuring and Comparing Quality of Mental Health Care Across OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/237827772222
Authors
Sandra Garcia Armesto, Helena Medeiros, Lihan Wei
Tags
OECD Health Technical Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Garcia Armesto, S., H. Medeiros and L. Wei (2008), “Information Availability for Measuring and Comparing Quality of Mental Health Care Across OECD Countries”, OECD Health Technical Papers, No. 20, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/237827772222.
Go to top