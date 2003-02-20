Skip to main content
Pharmaceutical Use and Expenditure for Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke

A Study of 12 OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/237273475872
Authors
Michael Dickson, Stephane Jacobzone
Cite this content as:

Dickson, M. and S. Jacobzone (2003), “Pharmaceutical Use and Expenditure for Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke: A Study of 12 OECD Countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 1, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/237273475872.
