People-centred health systems and integrated care

To make health systems more people-centred is not a new effort. Health professionals, policy makers and patients themselves know that the institutions making up health systems today are no longer fit for purpose. Comprehensively analysing the current degree to which health systems are people-centred will help countries to identify steps forward.

The OECD Framework for People-Centred Health Systems includes five dimensions – voice, choice, co-production, integration and respectfulness – that can be used to analyse the level of people-centredness in health systems. Applying this framework shows that few countries have comprehensively institutionalised people-centred policies, and that patient involvement in health policy decision-making is limited, with only 11% of countries granting patients a formal role in major decisions.