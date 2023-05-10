Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

People-centred health systems and integrated care

People who live with chronic conditions often require multiple interactions with different providers, making them more susceptible to poor and fragmented care. Addressing this requires people-centred health systems, capable of delivering high-quality integrated care. Despite progress, health systems generally remain too fragmented, focused on acute care and not prepared to solve complex needs.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top