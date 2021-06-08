Skip to main content
A New Benchmark for Mental Health Systems

Tackling the Social and Economic Costs of Mental Ill-Health
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4ed890f6-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Health Policy Studies
OECD (2021), A New Benchmark for Mental Health Systems: Tackling the Social and Economic Costs of Mental Ill-Health, OECD Health Policy Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4ed890f6-en.
