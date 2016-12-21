Skip to main content
The Impact of Depression on Employment of Older Workers in Europe

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/106dbdae-en
Authors
Justine Knebelmann, Christopher Prinz
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Knebelmann, J. and C. Prinz (2016), “The Impact of Depression on Employment of Older Workers in Europe”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 170, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/106dbdae-en.
