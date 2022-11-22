Policies to promote employee health and well-being not only protect from occupational risks, but also provide benefits for individuals and employers. Unhealthy lifestyles, characterised by high levels of stress, sedentary behaviour and poor eating habits, affect the health of employees and negatively impact workplace productivity. Governments play a key role in promoting health and well-being in the workplace. This report analyses policy levers used by governments to incentivise employers to promote health and well-being at work in ten countries, including G7 countries and OECD countries in the Asia/Pacific region. These include regulation, financial incentives, guidelines, and certification and award schemes. The report also explores how governments can facilitate Environmental, Social and Governance investment to encourage health promotion at work.
Promoting Health and Well-being at Work
Policy and Practices
Report
OECD Health Policy Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
23 February 2024
-
31 January 2024
-
23 January 2024
-
14 September 2023
-
28 July 2023
-
23 February 2023
-
7 February 2023
-
17 January 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
-
15 April 2024
-
Report19 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
29 November 2023
-
24 November 2023