Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Disability, Work and Inclusion in Italy

Better Assessment for Better Support
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/dc86aff8-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
italiano

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Disability, Work and Inclusion in Italy: Better Assessment for Better Support, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dc86aff8-en.
Go to top