OECD Economic Outlook, Volume 2024 Issue 1

Artificial intelligence (AI) holds the potential for reviving trend productivity growth and triggering an acceleration of innovation, even if estimates of the impact of AI on productivity are subject to considerable uncertainty. The share of firms making use of AI has risen rapidly, though most of these are large companies. The net effect of AI on aggregate productivity will depend on many factors, including the extent to which new technologies are widely diffused or concentrated in a few leading firms, and the extent to which AI is labour enhancing as opposed to labour replacing.