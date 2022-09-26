With the global economic cycle turning and monetary tightening by most of the major central banks increasingly taking effect, headline inflation is projected to peak in the current quarter in most major economies, and to decline in the fourth quarter and throughout 2023 in most G20 countries. Even so, annual inflation in 2023 will remain well above central bank targets almost everywhere.

The United States, which began monetary policy tightening earliest, is expected to see more progress in bringing inflation back to target than in the euro area or the United Kingdom. By contrast, with the recent spike in energy costs working its way through the economy and with monetary policy tightening beginning later than in the United States, both headline and core inflation are projected to remain elevated in much of Europe.

The inflation picture across the major emerging-market economies varies widely. Inflation is low and stable in China, while in Brazil and Mexico significant pressures are expected to subside towards targets as interest rate rises take effect. Very high inflation rates in Türkiye and Argentina are projected to continue in 2023, albeit somewhat lower than in 2022.