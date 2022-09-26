The world economy is paying a high price for Russia’s unprovoked, unjustifiable and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. With the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic still lingering, the war is dragging down growth and putting additional upward pressure on prices, above all for food and energy. Global GDP stagnated in the second quarter of 2022 and output declined in the G20 economies. High inflation is persisting for longer than expected. In many economies, inflation in the first half of 2022 was at its highest since the 1980s. With recent indicators taking a turn for the worse, the global economic outlook has darkened.
The four main takeaways are:
- The world economy is slowing more than anticipated
- Inflation has become more widespread
- Inflation will ease but remain at high levels
- Demand reduction and supply diversification are needed to avoid energy shortages