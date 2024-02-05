Global growth proved surprisingly resilient in 2023, with lower energy prices and fading supply chain pressures helping inflation to decline more quickly than anticipated. However, recent indicators point to some moderation of growth. In the absence of further adverse supply shocks, cooling demand pressures should allow headline and core inflation to fall further in most economies. By the end of 2025 inflation is projected to be back to target in most G20 countries. Geopolitical risks remain high, particularly in relation to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East following the terrorist attacks on Israel by Hamas. Further upside surprises in inflation could trigger sharp corrections in financial asset prices as markets price in that policy rates may be higher for longer periods of time.
OECD Economic Outlook, Interim Report February 2024
Strengthening the foundations for growth
3.0%
Projected global GDP growth for 2025
6.6%
Projected G20 headline inflation in 2024
3.8%
Projected G20 headline inflation in 2025
Headline and core inflation are declining
Both headline and core inflation fell during 2023. Some of the factors assisting disinflation over the past year are now dissipating or reversing, while others are vulnerable to geopolitics, extreme weather or unpredictable events. With inflation still above target, and unit labour cost growth generally remaining above levels compatible with medium-term inflation objectives, it is too soon to confirm whether the inflationary episode that began in 2021 is over.
Recent activity indicators point to continued moderate global growth
High-frequency activity indicators generally suggest a continuation of recent moderate growth. Across countries, clear signs of strong near-term momentum continue in India, relative weakness in Europe, and mild near-term growth in most other major economies. Global growth, which rose by an estimated 3.1% in 2023, is projected to slow to 2.9% in 2024 and then increase to 3.0% in 2025.
Fiscal policy needs to get smarter
Government spending needs to focus more on investment in the areas that drive sustainable growth. Especially human capital. Recent OECD PISA scores show educational outcomes are falling, just as the skills needs of the future economy are rising. Public debt levels are generally higher than before the pandemic, and in many countries at levels relative to GDP seen before only in wartime. Governments need to adopt sustainable fiscal plans that balance intergenerational needs and prepare economies for the future.
What can governments do?
Monetary policy needs to maintain a restrictive stand to ensure inflation durably aligns with central banks’ targets. However, declining inflation will create some room to lower nominal policy rates. While the timing and calibration of policy rate cuts is challenging, central banks should use this room to support economic growth.
Governments need to ensure fiscal sustainability. Credible medium-term fiscal frameworks, with clear spending and tax plans, are needed to ensure sustainability but also to provide flexibility to respond to future shocks. These plans should address future fiscal pressures while preserving the investment needed to support the green transition and strengthen the foundations for growth.
Productivity growth, the key ingredient for robust long-term growth, has slowed in many OECD countries over the past decades. A further source of concern is declining educational performance in many countries. Boosting human capital and skills by ensuring adequate and high-quality spending on education, will be necessary to face the challenges of slowing productivity growth, ageing, digitalisation and climate change.
