OECD Economic Outlook, Interim Report March 2023

Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine continues to overshadow the world economy. Despite recent signs of improvement, recovery over the next two years is expected to be moderate. The outlook remains fragile and downside risks predominate. High uncertainty generated by the war could take a heavy toll on activity. Trade tensions are high and could worsen. Concerns about financial vulnerabilities have risen, including in financial institutions, housing markets and low-income countries. While headline inflation has started declining, it remains elevated and could persist longer.