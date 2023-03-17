Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine continues to overshadow the world economy. Despite recent signs of improvement, recovery over the next two years is expected to be moderate. The outlook remains fragile and downside risks predominate. High uncertainty generated by the war could take a heavy toll on activity. Trade tensions are high and could worsen. Concerns about financial vulnerabilities have risen, including in financial institutions, housing markets and low-income countries. While headline inflation has started declining, it remains elevated and could persist longer.
OECD Economic Outlook, Interim Report March 2023
A Fragile Recovery
Global growth has slowed since the start of the war
Global growth slowed in 2022 to 3.2%, more than 1 percentage point weaker than expected at the end of 2021, mainly weighed down by Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine and the associated cost-of-living crisis in many countries. Growth is projected to remain at below-trend rates in 2023 and 2024.
Declining energy prices have contributed to a modest improvement in the global outlook
A key factor in the improvement in activity and sentiment in early 2023 was the recent decline in energy and food prices. While levels are still relatively high compared to pre-war, this is boosting purchasing power for most firms and households and is helping to lower headline inflation. The earlier-than-expected re-opening in China is also expected to have a positive impact on global activity, reducing supply chain pressures and giving a boost to international tourism.
There is some easing of headline inflation
Headline inflation has begun to decline mainly due to the easing of energy and food prices. The decline in energy prices partly reflects the impact of a warm winter in Europe, which helped to preserve gas storage levels, as well as lower energy consumption in many countries.
Services inflation is persistent
Goods price inflation has started declining in most countries, due to the gradual return of normal demand for goods post-pandemic and the easing of global supply chain bottlenecks. Core inflation (excluding food and energy) continues to be driven by strong service price increases and cost pressures from tight labour markets.
What should governments do?
Persistent inflation pressures in services and cost pressures from tight labour markets will require many central banks to maintain high policy rates until well into 2024.
Many countries introduced fiscal measures to shield households and firms from the worst of energy price hikes. Most of this support was through broad measures to reduce prices. The fall in energy prices advocates for gradual withdrawal of broad policy support, while continuing to provide targeted support for those most in need.
Productivity growth has been disappointingly slow in the OECD in recent decades. OECD countries need to urgently reverse this trend. Encouraging digital adoption through structural policies, such as raising technical skills and competition, that incentivise the uptake of key ICT technologies will be essential. Reducing gender gaps in participation of STEM programmes and lowering services trade barriers can help achieve this.
