OECD Economic Outlook, Volume 2023 Issue 1

The global economy is showing signs of improvement but the upturn remains weak, amid significant downside risks. Lower energy prices are helping to bring down headline inflation and ease strains on household budgets, and the earlier-than-expected reopening of China has provided a boost to global activity. However, core inflation is proving persistent and the impact of higher interest rates is increasingly being felt across the economy.
Discover the three key take-aways:
- Global growth has stabilised, but the improvement is fragile
- Underlying inflation pressures remain high
- Inflation hit households hard