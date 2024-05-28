This paper analyses of the use of sustainability initiatives within the agricultural and minerals sectors across Latin America and the Caribbean. Building on a detailed mapping of almost 40 selected initiatives and insights from survey data collected from over 300 business representatives, it aims to promote consistency and deepen understanding of the landscape and role of sustainability initiatives in relation to Responsible Business Conduct. This paper identifies key trends, challenges, and opportunities, facilitating a more integrated approach to sustainability across these critical sectors.
Sustainability initiatives and responsible business conduct in Latin America and the Caribbean
Policy paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Abstract
