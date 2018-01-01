Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Gold at the Crossroad

Assessment of the Supply Chains of Gold Produced in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/47718082-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), Gold at the Crossroad: Assessment of the Supply Chains of Gold Produced in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/47718082-en.
Go to top