Gold at the Crossroad

This study is based on research carried out in 2018 in the form of an analysis of the literature available on the subject and interviews carried out in Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali and France with key stakeholders in the production and trading of gold, and with representatives of the countries concerned and international organisations. The overall aim of the study is to promote the responsibility of economic actors, and the traceability and transparency of supply chains of gold ores produced in the LGA Member countries.