The Netherlands' multi-stakeholder sectoral agreements promote Responsible Business Conduct

In 2019, an independent evaluation assessed the results of the full range of Dutch efforts to promote RBC, followed in 2020 by a dedicated evaluation of the multi-sectoral agreements.

The Netherlands is the only OECD member that has promoted RBC agreements across such a broad range of key sectors. By 2022, a total of 13 agreements had been concluded, with many still ongoing and some having ended after several years.

Some agreements cover important market shares (up to 90%) but only a small number of relevant companies participated directly (1.6% in 13 high risk sectors). The government’s long-term target of 90% of large companies applying due diligence standards was not reached.

There is greater awareness of standards and company reporting has improved. Several companies reported on RBC for the first time thanks to the agreements. In the garment and textile sector, a dedicated evaluation found greater sourcing of sustainable raw materials, but less effects in other areas such as a living wage.

The level of expectations, alignment with OECD standards and monitoring across the agreements was uneven. A 2020 OECD assessment of the garments and textile agreement found it to have many strengths. For some other agreements though, an evaluation highlighted limitations in scope and compliance checks.

The agreements have improved dialogue between stakeholders within the different sectors and have generated learning. However, not all relevant ministries have participated.

Two agreements also led to cross-border partnerships, thus increasing their market reach. These were with Belgium (natural stone) and Germany (garments and textiles).